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EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG expects a decline in net profit for the 2026/2027 financial year to between TEUR 600 and 900

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EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
tick Trading Software AG expects a decline in net profit for the 2026/2027 financial year to between TEUR 600 and 900

13-Nov-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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tick Trading Software AG expects a decline in net profit for the 2026/2027 financial year to between TEUR 600 and 900 

• Forecast for 2026/2027: net profit of between TEUR 600 and 900
• Preliminary results for 2025/2026: net profit of between TEUR 1,100 and 1,200

Düsseldorf, 13 November 2026 – The Management Board of tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99) today approved the forecast for the 2026/2027 financial year (1 October 2026 to 30 September 2027). The company expects a net profit of between TEUR 600 and 900, representing a significant decline compared with the provisional net profit of TEUR 1,100 to 1,200 reported for the 2025/2026 financial year. This is primarily due to increased investment in processes and products as part of the company’s transformation.

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For the past financial year 2025/2026 (1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026), the company expects, on a provisional basis, a net profit of between TEUR 1,100 and 1,200. This is at the upper end of the forecast, which was revised upwards in April 2026 to between TEUR 800 and 1,200 (previous year: TEUR 2,111).

The figures for the 2025/2026 financial year are provisional and subject to audit. The audit is expected to be completed and the annual financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board in December 2026.

Contact:
Martin Lüttich (Member of the Executive Board)
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Email: ir@tick-ts.de
Tel.: +49-211-781767-0

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End of Inside Information

13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A35JS99
WKN: A35JS9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900B3MHBIEC80SX97
EQS News ID: 2434640

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2434640  13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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