EQS-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG announces non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments
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EQS-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Other
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Frankfurt am Main, 14 April 2026 – The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the “Company”) (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) announces today that, in the course of preparing the Company’s annual financial statements as at 31 December 2025, non-cash extraordinary depreciation of € 816,556.76 was recognised on fixed assets and impairment losses of € 296, 744.91 on current assets.
The non-cash charge to profit for the Company’s financial statements as at 31 December 2025 amounts to approximately €1.113 million. This has no impact on the Company’s liquidity.
The write-downs on fixed assets are due to developments in individual investments. Impairment losses must be recognised due to the strict lower-of-cost-or-market principle applied to current assets.
The provisional annual accounts are subject to audit by the auditor.
Contact Investor Relations:
Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
oliver.michel@tokentus.com
End of Inside Information
14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tokentus investment AG
|Taunusanlage 8 c/o WeWork
|60329 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|contact@tokentus.com
|Internet:
|www.tokentus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CN9R8
|WKN:
|A3CN9R
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|2308332
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2308332 14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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