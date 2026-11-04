EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Raises 2026 Adjusted Net Income outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Uniper SE: Raises 2026 Adjusted Net Income outlook



04-Nov-2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Uniper raises its 2026 Adjusted Net Income outlook by €50 million to a range of €550 and €650 million, compared to €500–600 million previously. The outlook for the Adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged between €1,100-1,300 million.

The revision is based on preliminary, unaudited nine-month results: Adjusted EBITDA of €1,024 million (prior year: EUR 641 million) and Adjusted Net Income of €579 million (prior year: €268 million).

The key figures used are explained in the Uniper SE annual report.

All published figures and statements remain preliminary and unaudited. As announced, detailed results for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on 10 November 2026.

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Contact:Person making the notification:Tina HinzGeneral Counsel and Chief Compliance OfficerLegal & ComplianceUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfContact for investors and analysts:Sebastian VeitExecutive Vice PresidentInvestor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 151 55049337E-Mail ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Birgit KorteSenior Vice PresidentCorporate CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfE-Mail press@uniper.energy