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EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Raises 2026 Adjusted Net Income outlook

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Uniper SE: Raises 2026 Adjusted Net Income outlook

04-Nov-2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Uniper raises its 2026 Adjusted Net Income outlook by €50 million to a range of €550 and €650 million, compared to €500–600 million previously. The outlook for the Adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged between €1,100-1,300 million.

The revision is based on preliminary, unaudited nine-month results: Adjusted EBITDA of €1,024 million (prior year: EUR 641 million) and Adjusted Net Income of €579 million (prior year: €268 million). 

The key figures used are explained in the Uniper SE annual report.

All published figures and statements remain preliminary and unaudited. As announced, detailed results for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on 10 November 2026.

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Contact:
Person making the notification:
Tina Hinz
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf

Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 151 55049337
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Birgit Korte
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
E-Mail press@uniper.energy


End of Inside Information

04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
WKN: UNSE02 , UNSE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67
EQS News ID: 2428386

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2428386  04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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