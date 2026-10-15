EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Supervisory Board reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for a further five-year term

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Uniper SE: Supervisory Board reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for a further five-year term



15-Oct-2026 / 10:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On 15 October 2026, the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE resolved to reappoint Michael Lewis as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Management Board of Uniper SE for a further five-year term, running from 1 November 2026 to 31 October 2031. His current appointment as Chairman and member of the Management Board will be terminated early by mutual agreement upon commencement of the new term.

Contact:Person making the notification:Tina HinzGeneral Counsel and Chief Compliance OfficerLegal & ComplianceUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfContact for investors and analysts:Sebastian VeitExecutive Vice PresidentInvestor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 151 55049337E-Mail ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Birgit KorteSenior Vice PresidentCorporate CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfE-Mail press@uniper.energy