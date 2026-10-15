EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Supervisory Board reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for a further five-year term
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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On 15 October 2026, the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE resolved to reappoint Michael Lewis as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Management Board of Uniper SE for a further five-year term, running from 1 November 2026 to 31 October 2031. His current appointment as Chairman and member of the Management Board will be terminated early by mutual agreement upon commencement of the new term.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Tina Hinz
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 151 55049337
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Birgit Korte
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
E-Mail press@uniper.energy
End of Inside Information
15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
|WKN:
|UNSE02 , UNSE1V
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67
|EQS News ID:
|2416454
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2416454 15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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