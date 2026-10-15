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EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Supervisory Board reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for a further five-year term

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Uniper SE: Supervisory Board reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for a further five-year term

15-Oct-2026 / 10:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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On 15 October 2026, the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE resolved to reappoint Michael Lewis as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Management Board of Uniper SE for a further five-year term, running from 1 November 2026 to 31 October 2031. His current appointment as Chairman and member of the Management Board will be terminated early by mutual agreement upon commencement of the new term.



Contact:
Person making the notification:
Tina Hinz
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf

Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 151 55049337
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Birgit Korte
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
E-Mail press@uniper.energy


End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
WKN: UNSE02 , UNSE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67
EQS News ID: 2416454

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2416454  15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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