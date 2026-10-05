DAX 25.458 +0,8%ESt50 6.293 +0,8%MSCI World 4.953 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 11,56 -1,3%Nas 27.477 +1,1%Bitcoin 76.435 +0,0%Euro 1,1230 +0,1%Öl 100,3 -0,0%Gold 4.145 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
United Internet AG
24.40 EUR 0.32 EUR 1.33 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

05-Oct-2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

Montabaur, October 5, 2026. The Management Board of 1&1 AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company’s share capital against contributions in kind using authorized capital. The share capital of 1&1 AG will be increased by 20%, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG have resolved to participate in this capital increase and to make the intended contribution in kind.

United Internet AG will contribute a loan receivable of EUR 850,237,942.45 from 1&1 Versatel GmbH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 1&1 AG, as a contribution in kind. In return, United Internet AG will receive 35,352,929 new 1&1 shares at a calculated issue price of EUR 24.05 per share.

Werbung

On completion of the capital increase, United Internet AG’s shareholding in 1&1 AG will increase to approx. 89.32%. This quota already includes 1,290,247 1&1 shares acquired under the discretionary order placed on August 17, 2026. This order to purchase up to 6.0 million 1&1 shares on market-friendly terms until June 30, 2027 remains unaffected by the capital increase.

The transaction strengthens the capital structure and financial flexibility of 1&1 AG. The contribution of the intercompany loan receivable as a contribution in kind also simplifies the Group’s internal financing structure. The contribution does not result in any additional cash outflow for United Internet AG; at the same time, it reaffirms the Company’s long-term commitment to 1&1 AG.

 

Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

Werbung

presse@united-internet.de

 

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.



End of Inside Information

05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947
EQS News ID: 2410650

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2410650  05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle United Internet Aktie News

Werbung

United Internet Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für United Internet nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
28.09.26 United Internet Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.08.26 United Internet Kaufen DZ BANK
07.08.26 United Internet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.07.26 United Internet Buy UBS AG
24.06.26 United Internet Overweight Barclays Capital

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.