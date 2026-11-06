DAX 25.725 -2,3%ESt50 6.146 -1,4%MSCI World 4.760 -3,3%Top 10 Crypto 9,97 +0,4%Nas 24.684 +1,5%Bitcoin 67.647 +0,1%Euro 1,1155 -0,6%Öl 97,7 -0,6%Gold 4.054 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-Adhoc: VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
SCP Standard Capital Partners
2.26 EUR -0.14 EUR -5.83 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: VANEA AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements

06-Nov-2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements

Munich, 6 November 2026. VANEA AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 / Xetra ticker: VAD; the “Company”) will not voluntarily prepare consolidated financial statements for financial year 2026 and will instead report on the basis of its separate financial statements prepared in accordance with German commercial law (German GAAP). Given the Company’s strategic realignment and the associated changes in the scope of consolidation, consolidated financial statements for financial year 2026 would not provide a meaningful picture of the Company’s assets, financial position, and results of operations. In light of its strategic realignment and planned growth, the Company will in future provide guidance based on revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as these metrics reflect the build-up of the business independently of depreciation, amortization, and accounting effects.

On this basis, the Company expects revenue in the mid six-figure euro range and adjusted EBITDA of less than EUR -1 million for financial year 2026. Revenue will primarily result from intercompany charges and is not yet attributable to new operating business activities. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-operating, one-time effect of the approximately EUR 35 million accounting gain recognized under German GAAP. The new guidance is not comparable to the consolidated guidance suspended on August 19, 2026.

In its 2026 annual financial statements, the Company will fully write down the carrying amounts of its investments in the two legacy companies currently held for sale. This will result in an additional one-time, non-cash charge of EUR 3.5 million to net income for financial year 2026. The write-down is being recognized as a prudential accounting measure; the sale process remains ongoing. The write-down has no impact on adjusted EBITDA.

Werbung

Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure that is not defined in the separate financial statements under German GAAP and is unaudited. The Company defines it as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for non-operating, non-cash one-time effects.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Werbung

Language: English
Company: VANEA AG
Mies-van-der-Rohe-Straße 6
80807 Munich
Germany
E-mail: ir@vanea.ai
Internet: www.vanea.ai
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HQULSBCELVUD31
EQS News ID: 2430094

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2430094  06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle SCP Standard Capital Partners Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: VANEA AG konkretisiert Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2026 auf Basis des handelsrechtlichen Einzelabschlusses
EQS GroupEQS-DD: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG: Fabian Becker, Erwerb von 250.000 Bezugsrechten auf Aktien der SCP Standard Capital Partners AG im Rahmen eines Aktienoptionsprogramms
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG erwartet aus Erwerb der VANEA Technologies GmbH sowie der Nocturne Technologies GmbH einen Buchgewinn von ca. EUR 35 Mio.
Werbung - SCP Standard Capital Partners-Aktie ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei Finanzen invest
EQS GroupEQS-News: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG: VANEA Defence stellt das erste zivile und serienreife Drohnenabwehrsystem ATOMZA® vor
EQS GroupEQS-News: SCP Standard Capital Partners AG: VANEA Defence stellt das erste zivile und serienreife Drohnenabwehrsystem ATOMZA® vor
Werbung

SCP Standard Capital Partners Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SCP Standard Capital Partners nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
26.10.21 Pantaflix Kaufen SMC Research
20.01.21 Pantaflix Kaufen SMC Research
25.06.20 Pantaflix Kaufen SMC Research
21.10.19 Pantaflix Kaufen SMC Research
05.07.19 Pantaflix Kaufen SMC Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.