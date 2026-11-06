EQS-Adhoc: VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements
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EQS-Ad-hoc: VANEA AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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VANEA AG Specifies Outlook for Financial Year 2026 Based on German GAAP Separate Financial Statements
On this basis, the Company expects revenue in the mid six-figure euro range and adjusted EBITDA of less than EUR -1 million for financial year 2026. Revenue will primarily result from intercompany charges and is not yet attributable to new operating business activities. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-operating, one-time effect of the approximately EUR 35 million accounting gain recognized under German GAAP. The new guidance is not comparable to the consolidated guidance suspended on August 19, 2026.
In its 2026 annual financial statements, the Company will fully write down the carrying amounts of its investments in the two legacy companies currently held for sale. This will result in an additional one-time, non-cash charge of EUR 3.5 million to net income for financial year 2026. The write-down is being recognized as a prudential accounting measure; the sale process remains ongoing. The write-down has no impact on adjusted EBITDA.
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Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure that is not defined in the separate financial statements under German GAAP and is unaudited. The Company defines it as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for non-operating, non-cash one-time effects.
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End of Inside Information
06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VANEA AG
|Mies-van-der-Rohe-Straße 6
|80807 Munich
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@vanea.ai
|Internet:
|www.vanea.ai
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HQULSBCELVUD31
|EQS News ID:
|2430094
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2430094 06-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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