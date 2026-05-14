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EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Verbio increases EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025/2026 again

27.05.26 16:37 Uhr
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VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Verbio SE: Verbio increases EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025/2026 again

27-May-2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verbio increases EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2025/2026 again 

Leipzig, May 27, 2026 – Verbio SE increases its earnings guidance for the financial year 2025/2026 based on the business performance to date as well as the current sales and raw material price environment. The Management Board now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of EUR 160 million to EUR 180 million (previously: at the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 100 million to EUR 140 million).

The increase in EBITDA guidance reflects the positive business performance, primarily supported by a favourable Ethanol market environment with strong margins. In addition, following a detailed review, the Management Board expects a reversal of inventory write-downs of less than EUR 20 million related to GHG quotas which, due to a political decision, can only be used in the 2027 quota year. The inventory write-up is limited to the original production costs.

The guidance is presented as a range due to the continued dynamic geopolitical environment.

The forecast for net financial debt remains unchanged, with a reduction to below EUR 140 million expected by the end of the financial year 2025/2026.

The financial results for the financial year 2025/2026 will be published in the Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2026 on September 24, 2026.

 

About Verbio

At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and residual products from regional agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy, and renewable products for the chemical industry and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and foodstuff industries. We employ ca. 1,400 people at our locations in Europa, Asia, and North America. Our motto “Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team: with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to safeguarding the planet’s environment for future generations. We combine global growth with commercial success. For us, climate protection is an expression of social responsibility. At the same time, we contribute to security of supply by converting locally available biomass into renewable energy sources and sustainable chemicals. Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.

 

Important notice

This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and estimates made by the management of Verbio SE. Although the Company’s management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can include, among other things, changes in the financial and asset situation, the development or performance of the company, the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio neither intends nor assumes any separate obligation to update, revise or adapt forward-looking statements to take account of future events or developments.



Contact:
Verbio SE
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Alina Köhler (IR)
Ulrike Kurze (PR)
+49(0)341/308530-299
E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de


End of Inside Information

27-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0
E-mail: ir@verbio.de
Internet: www.verbio.de
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
WKN: A0JL9W
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2334366

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2334366  27-May-2026 CET/CEST

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