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EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP: Raised outlook for the full year 2026

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Vienna Insurance
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP: Raised outlook for the full year 2026

15-Oct-2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Based on the positive business performance exceeding expectations to date and an initial assessment of the NÜRNBERGER Group’s contribution to profits in the 2026 financial year, Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) anticipates that the Group’s result before taxes will exceed the previously communicated range.

The Management of VIG is therefore raising the target range for the Group result before taxes in 2026 to between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.40 billion.

The update for the first three quarters of 2026 will be published as planned on 26 November 2026.
 


End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
E-mail: info@vig.com
Internet: www.group.vig
ISIN: AT0000908504
WKN: A0ET17
Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX)
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 549300JCRU23I1THU176
EQS News ID: 2416610

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2416610  15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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