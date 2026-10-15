EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP: Raised outlook for the full year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
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Based on the positive business performance exceeding expectations to date and an initial assessment of the NÜRNBERGER Group’s contribution to profits in the 2026 financial year, Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) anticipates that the Group’s result before taxes will exceed the previously communicated range.
The Management of VIG is therefore raising the target range for the Group result before taxes in 2026 to between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.40 billion.
The update for the first three quarters of 2026 will be published as planned on 26 November 2026.
End of Inside Information
15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
|Schottenring 30
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43(0)50 390-22000
|Fax:
|+43(0)50 390 99-22000
|E-mail:
|info@vig.com
|Internet:
|www.group.vig
|ISIN:
|AT0000908504
|WKN:
|A0ET17
|Indices:
|Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX)
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|549300JCRU23I1THU176
|EQS News ID:
|2416610
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2416610 15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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