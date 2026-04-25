EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE reports substantial revenue growth in Q1 2026 compared to prior-year period; full-year guidance confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

VINCORION SE reports substantial revenue growth in Q1 2026 compared to prior-year period; full-year guidance confirmed



29-Apr-2026 / 17:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Wer­bung Wer­bung Based on preliminary figures as of March 31, 2026, VINCORION SE ("VINCORION") generated group revenue of €69.0m in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 40.1% compared to the prior-year period (€49.3m).



This positive development compared to the same quarter of the previous year is primarily attributable to a more even distribution of revenue across the fiscal year as well as ramp-up measures.

The Management Board confirms its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026, comprising group revenue of €280m to €320m and an adjusted EBIT margin (as defined on the company's website) of 18% to 19%.



VINCORION will publish its results for the first quarter on May 7, 2026.

Contact:

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany



Anneke Hoijtink (IR)

ir@vincorion.com



Frederike Gasa (PR)

media@vincorion.com



End of Inside Information

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