EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE reports substantial revenue growth in Q1 2026 compared to prior-year period; full-year guidance confirmed
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
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Based on preliminary figures as of March 31, 2026, VINCORION SE ("VINCORION") generated group revenue of €69.0m in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 40.1% compared to the prior-year period (€49.3m).
This positive development compared to the same quarter of the previous year is primarily attributable to a more even distribution of revenue across the fiscal year as well as ramp-up measures.
The Management Board confirms its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026, comprising group revenue of €280m to €320m and an adjusted EBIT margin (as defined on the company's website) of 18% to 19%.
VINCORION will publish its results for the first quarter on May 7, 2026.
Contact:
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany
Anneke Hoijtink (IR)
ir@vincorion.com
Frederike Gasa (PR)
media@vincorion.com
End of Inside Information
29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4103 60-0
|E-mail:
|ir@vincorion.com
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VNC0014
|WKN:
|VNC001
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2318226
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2318226 29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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