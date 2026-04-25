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EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE reports substantial revenue growth in Q1 2026 compared to prior-year period; full-year guidance confirmed

29.04.26 17:08 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
VINCORION SE reports substantial revenue growth in Q1 2026 compared to prior-year period; full-year guidance confirmed

29-Apr-2026 / 17:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on preliminary figures as of March 31, 2026, VINCORION SE ("VINCORION") generated group revenue of €69.0m in the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 40.1% compared to the prior-year period (€49.3m).

This positive development compared to the same quarter of the previous year is primarily attributable to a more even distribution of revenue across the fiscal year as well as ramp-up measures.
The Management Board confirms its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026, comprising group revenue of €280m to €320m and an adjusted EBIT margin (as defined on the company's website) of 18% to 19%.

VINCORION will publish its results for the first quarter on May 7, 2026.
Contact:
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany

Anneke Hoijtink (IR)
ir@vincorion.com

Frederike Gasa (PR)
media@vincorion.com


End of Inside Information

29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Phone: +49 4103 60-0
E-mail: ir@vincorion.com
Internet: https://vincorion.com
ISIN: DE000VNC0014
WKN: VNC001
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2318226

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2318226  29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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