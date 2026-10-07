EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE: VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
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VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised
Based on preliminary figures as of September 30, 2026, VINCORION SE (VINCORION“) achieved consolidated revenue of €87.5 million in the third quarter of 2026; this represents a 39.8% increase compared to the same period last year (€62.6 million). For the first nine months, consolidated revenue thus increased by 41.4% from €168.1 million to €237.7 million. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board is raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026 and now expects consolidated revenue of €323 million to €333 million (originally €280 million to €320 million). In addition, the Executive Board now expects a higher adjusted EBIT margin of 18.5% to 19.5% for fiscal year 2026 (originally 18.0% to 19.0%).
Compared to the same period last year, this increase is attributable to an exceptionally strong third quarter during a traditionally weaker summer season.
VINCORION will release its results for the first nine months on 11 November 2026.
Contact:
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany
ir@vincorion.com
Felix Zander (IR)
felix.zander@vincorion.com
+494103602431
End of Inside Information
07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4103 60-0
|E-mail:
|ir@vincorion.com
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VNC0014
|WKN:
|VNC001
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|5299001T2RB6WJBIRX15
|EQS News ID:
|2411954
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2411954 07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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