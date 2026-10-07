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EQS-Adhoc: VINCORION SE: VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
VINCORION SE: VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised

07-Oct-2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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VINCORION SE reports 41% higher revenue for the first 9 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; Full-Year Guidance raised

Based on preliminary figures as of September 30, 2026, VINCORION SE (VINCORION“) achieved consolidated revenue of €87.5 million in the third quarter of 2026; this represents a 39.8% increase compared to the same period last year (€62.6 million). For the first nine months, consolidated revenue thus increased by 41.4% from €168.1 million to €237.7 million. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board is raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026 and now expects consolidated revenue of €323 million to €333 million (originally €280 million to €320 million). In addition, the Executive Board now expects a higher adjusted EBIT margin of 18.5% to 19.5% for fiscal year 2026 (originally 18.0% to 19.0%).

Compared to the same period last year, this increase is attributable to an exceptionally strong third quarter during a traditionally weaker summer season.

VINCORION will release its results for the first nine months on 11 November 2026.

Contact:
VINCORION SE
Feldstrasse 155
22880 Wedel, Germany

ir@vincorion.com

Felix Zander (IR)
felix.zander@vincorion.com
+494103602431


End of Inside Information

07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Phone: +49 4103 60-0
E-mail: ir@vincorion.com
Internet: https://vincorion.com
ISIN: DE000VNC0014
WKN: VNC001
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 5299001T2RB6WJBIRX15
EQS News ID: 2411954

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2411954  07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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