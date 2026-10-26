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EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG resolves to conduct a capital increase through a cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Viromed Medical AG resolves to conduct a capital increase through a cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights

26-Oct-2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Viromed Medical AG resolves to conduct a capital increase through a cash contribution, excluding shareholders' subscription rights

Rellingen, October 26, 2026 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), resolved today to increase the company’s share capital – excluding shareholders’ subscription rights – from the current EUR 21,250,000 to EUR 21,700,000, an increase of EUR 450,000. This will be achieved by partially utilising Authorised Capital 2025 through the issuance of 450,000 new registered shares with no par value at a placement price of EUR 4.50 each. Initially, the new shares will be subscribed by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, and will subsequently be offered to selected investors as part of a private placement.

The gross proceeds from the offering, totalling EUR 2 million, are to be used to finance the company’s working capital.

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Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG

 

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171
EQS News ID: 2421728

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2421728  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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