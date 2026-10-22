EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again
Hanover, 22 October 2026 – Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) has once again revised its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year upwards. This is primarily due to the continued positive market trend and the associated high demand for inspection systems. Furthermore, Viscom has secured another major order in the field of in-line CT inspection, specifically for applications in battery cell inspection. The order will predominantly contribute to revenue in the 2027 financial year.
Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
End of Inside Information
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22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom SE
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52
|EQS News ID:
|2420356
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2420356 22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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