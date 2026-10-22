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EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again

22-Oct-2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again

Hanover, 22 October 2026 – Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) has once again revised its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year upwards. This is primarily due to the continued positive market trend and the associated high demand for inspection systems. Furthermore, Viscom has secured another major order in the field of in-line CT inspection, specifically for applications in battery cell inspection. The order will predominantly contribute to revenue in the 2027 financial year.

Against this backdrop, the Executive Board of Viscom SE now expects order intake for the 2026 financial year to be in the range of € 100 to 110 million (previously: € 90 to 100 million). The forecasts for target revenue of € 80 to 90 million and for the EBIT-Margin of 2 to 5 % in the 2026 financial year remain unchanged. Consequently, the forecast EBIT remains between € 1.6 and 4.5 million.


Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de


End of Inside Information
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22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viscom SE
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 511 94 996 791
Fax: +49 (0) 511 94 996 555
E-mail: investor.relations@viscom.de
Internet: www.viscom.com
ISIN: DE0007846867
WKN: 784686
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52
EQS News ID: 2420356

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2420356  22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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