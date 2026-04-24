EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Results / Full year

Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025



26-Apr-2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST

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Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025

Anglikon, April 26, 2026: Vitruvia Medical AG Reports First Profit in 2025 and Significantly Increases Revenue

In 2025, Vitruvia Medical AG reported its first profit after taxes of CHF 308,670.73, compared to a loss of CHF 173,775.93 in the previous year.

Our subsidiary LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG generated revenue of EUR 2,540,929, compared to EUR 2,016,279 in the previous year, representing an increase of +26%. On a consolidated basis, earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) improved from EUR 178,398 to EUR 277,215 (a 55% increase compared to the previous year).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The investment in LT Technologies has outperformed expectations. The revenue and profit targets set for 2025 were more than met. For 2026, we anticipate continued growth in LT Technologies’ business activity, which will be reflected in its revenue and profit figures.

About Vitruvia Medical AG:

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focused on the repair, production, and distribution of medical devices and surgical instruments. Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit, and economic success.