EQS-Adhoc: Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
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Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million
Fürth, Germany, 22 October 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9) has secured a financing package totaling €14 million. The committed financing is designed to fund the Group’s operations and targeted investments.
At the core of the financing structure is a club deal with Commerzbank AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). It comprises revolving working capital facilities totaling €10.0 million with a three-year term and investment loans totaling €4.0 million with a five-year term. The working capital facilities bear interest at a variable rate based on the three-month EURIBOR plus a margin. The investment loans bear fixed interest rates in line with market conditions.
Voltatron is also in advanced discussions to add further instruments to its financing mix. These could increase the total financing volume to more than €20 million.
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About Voltatron AG
Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.
Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.
Media & Capital Markets Contact
Voltatron AG
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End of Inside Information
22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltatron AG
|Flößaustraße 22
|90763 Fürth
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 3771750
|E-mail:
|ir@voltatron.com
|Internet:
|www.voltatron.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4LE9
|WKN:
|A2E4LE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990067LXA0GDUGW094
|EQS News ID:
|2420676
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2420676 22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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