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EQS-Adhoc: Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million

22-Oct-2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Voltatron AG Secures Group Financing Totaling €14 Million

Fürth, Germany, 22 October 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9) has secured a financing package totaling €14 million. The committed financing is designed to fund the Group’s operations and targeted investments.

At the core of the financing structure is a club deal with Commerzbank AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). It comprises revolving working capital facilities totaling €10.0 million with a three-year term and investment loans totaling €4.0 million with a five-year term. The working capital facilities bear interest at a variable rate based on the three-month EURIBOR plus a margin. The investment loans bear fixed interest rates in line with market conditions.

Voltatron is also in advanced discussions to add further instruments to its financing mix. These could increase the total financing volume to more than €20 million.

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- END OF INSIDER INFORMATION -

About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

 

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG
Stefan Westemeyer
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone:  +49 160 951 287 54
Email: ir@voltatron.com

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End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Voltatron AG
Flößaustraße 22
90763 Fürth
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 3771750
E-mail: ir@voltatron.com
Internet: www.voltatron.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 52990067LXA0GDUGW094
EQS News ID: 2420676

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2420676  22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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