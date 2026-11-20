EQS-Adhoc: Voltatron AG: Subsidiary Kurz Elektronik secures orders totaling around €14 million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
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Voltatron AG: Subsidiary Kurz Elektronik secures orders totaling around €14 million
Fürth, Germany, November 20, 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9) has secured two orders from a renowned German household appliance manufacturer through its subsidiary Kurz Elektronik GmbH, which it acquired in August of this year. The orders have an expected total volume of approximately €14 million over a four-year period.
The orders cover two assemblies for a cordless vacuum cleaner. Working with its Lithuanian subsidiary Litalka-Elektronik, Kurz Elektronik will develop and manufacture the motor control unit and produce the control panel.
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Deliveries will begin during the coming year. The orders will begin contributing to revenue in fiscal year 2027. Accordingly, the Group’s existing guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged.
- END OF INSIDER INFORMATION -
About Voltatron AG
Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.
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Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.
Media & Capital Markets Contact
Voltatron AG
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltatron AG
|Flößaustraße 22
|90763 Fürth
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 3771750
|E-mail:
|ir@voltatron.com
|Internet:
|www.voltatron.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4LE9
|WKN:
|A2E4LE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990067LXA0GDUGW094
|EQS News ID:
|2439746
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2439746 20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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