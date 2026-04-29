EQS-Adhoc: Voltatron Reports Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2026 Compared to the Same Period Last Year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Voltatron Reports Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2026 Compared to the Same Period Last Year



05-May-2026 / 18:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Voltatron Reports Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2026 Compared to the Same Period Last Year

Fürth, Germany, May 5, 2026 – Voltatron AG (VOTR, DE000A2E4LE9, “Voltatron” or “the Company”) has achieved revenue from continuing operations of approximately €12.6 million (Q1 2025: €1.7 million) following an analysis of preliminary figures for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The earnings situation of the Group’s continuing operations has also improved significantly compared to the previous year. In addition to the Group’s ongoing operational and financial development, this is also attributable to a valuation effect from the acquisition of KOMITEC electronics GmbH, which was recognized in profit or loss for the first time in the first quarter. As part of the purchase price allocation, a so-called bargain purchase – which refers to the difference between the (lower) purchase price and the (higher) fair value of the acquired net assets – arose in the amount of approximately €1.1 million in accordance with IFRS 3.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

As a result of the developments and effects described above, the proportion of consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations relative to consolidated revenue (EBITDA margin) improved to approximately 16.6% in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: 5.1%). The adjusted EBITDA margin, which serves as an alternative performance measure1 amounted to approximately 8.1% in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: 5.1%). This metric represents EBITDA adjusted for the aforementioned bargain purchase and thus enables an assessment of the operating profitability of the Group’s continuing operations.

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) from continuing operations as a percentage of consolidated revenue (EBT margin) amounted to 2.9% according to preliminary figures (Q1 2025: -10.7%). Adjusted for the amortization effects from purchase price allocations as well as the extraordinary proceeds in connection with the initial consolidation of KOMITEC electronics GmbH (bargain purchase), the EBT margin for the continuing operations is 1.8% (Q1 2025: -4.4%), which the Company also uses as an alternative performance measure1.

Voltatron thus significantly outperformed the prior-year comparison period in terms of earnings in the first quarter of 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The company will publish the interim consolidated statement for the first quarter of 2026 with the final figures as scheduled on May 13, 2026.

1 The Company uses the metrics “Adjusted EBITDA Margin” and “Adjusted EBT Margin” as alternative performance measures (APMs). EBITDA is not a performance measure defined in the IFRS standards. The definition of EBITDA as the basis for calculating the adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly named performance measures and disclosures of other companies (see page 63 et seq. of the Company’s Annual Report for the 2025 fiscal year).



- END OF INSIDER INFORMATION -

About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com