EQS-Adhoc: Voltatron Reports Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2026 Compared to the Same Period Last Year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
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Voltatron Reports Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2026 Compared to the Same Period Last Year
Fürth, Germany, May 5, 2026 – Voltatron AG (VOTR, DE000A2E4LE9, “Voltatron” or “the Company”) has achieved revenue from continuing operations of approximately €12.6 million (Q1 2025: €1.7 million) following an analysis of preliminary figures for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The earnings situation of the Group’s continuing operations has also improved significantly compared to the previous year. In addition to the Group’s ongoing operational and financial development, this is also attributable to a valuation effect from the acquisition of KOMITEC electronics GmbH, which was recognized in profit or loss for the first time in the first quarter. As part of the purchase price allocation, a so-called bargain purchase – which refers to the difference between the (lower) purchase price and the (higher) fair value of the acquired net assets – arose in the amount of approximately €1.1 million in accordance with IFRS 3.
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As a result of the developments and effects described above, the proportion of consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations relative to consolidated revenue (EBITDA margin) improved to approximately 16.6% in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: 5.1%). The adjusted EBITDA margin, which serves as an alternative performance measure1 amounted to approximately 8.1% in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: 5.1%). This metric represents EBITDA adjusted for the aforementioned bargain purchase and thus enables an assessment of the operating profitability of the Group’s continuing operations.
Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) from continuing operations as a percentage of consolidated revenue (EBT margin) amounted to 2.9% according to preliminary figures (Q1 2025: -10.7%). Adjusted for the amortization effects from purchase price allocations as well as the extraordinary proceeds in connection with the initial consolidation of KOMITEC electronics GmbH (bargain purchase), the EBT margin for the continuing operations is 1.8% (Q1 2025: -4.4%), which the Company also uses as an alternative performance measure1.
Voltatron thus significantly outperformed the prior-year comparison period in terms of earnings in the first quarter of 2026.
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The company will publish the interim consolidated statement for the first quarter of 2026 with the final figures as scheduled on May 13, 2026.
1 The Company uses the metrics “Adjusted EBITDA Margin” and “Adjusted EBT Margin” as alternative performance measures (APMs). EBITDA is not a performance measure defined in the IFRS standards. The definition of EBITDA as the basis for calculating the adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly named performance measures and disclosures of other companies (see page 63 et seq. of the Company’s Annual Report for the 2025 fiscal year).
- END OF INSIDER INFORMATION -
About Voltatron AG
Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology.
Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.
Media & Capital Markets Contact
Voltatron AG
End of Inside Information
05-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltatron AG
|Flößaustraße 22
|90763 Fürth
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 3771750
|E-mail:
|ir@voltatron.com
|Internet:
|www.voltatron.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4LE9
|WKN:
|A2E4LE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2321922
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2321922 05-May-2026 CET/CEST
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