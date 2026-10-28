EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia specifies Guidance for 2026 and adjusts Guidance for Organic Rent Growth and Operating Free Cash Flow for 2026; Publication of initial 2027 Guidance and revision of 2028 Objectives

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Other

Vonovia specifies Guidance for 2026 and adjusts Guidance for Organic Rent Growth and Operating Free Cash Flow for 2026; Publication of initial 2027 Guidance and revision of 2028 Objectives



28-Oct-2026 / 20:35 CET/CEST

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Vonovia specifies Guidance for 2026 and adjusts Guidance for Organic Rent Growth and Operating Free Cash Flow for 2026; Publication of initial 2027 Guidance and revision of 2028 Objectives

Bochum, 28 October 2026

Based on the preliminary financial figures for the first nine months of 2026, which are still subject to review, and the expected development in Q4 2026, the Management Board now expects Organic Rent Growth of approximately 3.8% (previously ~4%) and Operating Free Cash Flow (before changes in net working capital) moderately below the 2025 level (previously at the previous-year level). The FY2026 guidance is otherwise specified, with Adj. EBITDA Total now expected in the bottom half and Adj. EBT around the low end of the respective range. By contrast, the Management Board expects Rental income and Adj. Shareholder Earnings to be in the upper half of the guidance range.

The reasons for the slightly weaker organic rent growth in financial year 2026 are lower investment volumes (particularly Development-to-Hold) as well as slightly softer-than-anticipated rent increases from local rent indices in Germany. In addition, the sales-related segments Recurring Sales and Development are performing significantly below the original expectations due to increasingly higher financing costs for prospective buyers. Otherwise, business development in the Rental and Value-add segments - and therefore the company’s core business - continues to be positive in the current financial year.

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For the core operating business, the Management Board also expects positive development in the coming financial year 2027, while the Development segment and, to a lesser extent, the Recurring Sales segment will remain burdened by substantially higher interest rates and the resulting weaker transaction market. The higher interest-rate level also has a negative impact on the company’s financial result. In addition, the creation of cost-efficient new housing for the company’s own portfolio (to hold) is delayed due to higher capital costs in the Development segment. As a result, organic rent growth in 2028 is expected to accelerate compared with the previous years 2026 and 2027 but is nevertheless unlikely to reach the previous objective of approximately 5% in 2028.

At its meeting today, the Management Board adjusted the guidance for 2026, adopted initial guidance for 2027 and updated its objectives for 2028:

Guidance 2026 Initial Guidance 2027 Objectives 2028

Previous New 2027 Consensus 2027 Previous New Organic rent growth ~4% ~3.8% ~4% 4.8% ~5% ~4.5% Rental income €3.45bn -€3.55bn Upper half of range €3.55bn - €3.65bn €3.622bn €3.7bn - €3.8bn At the level of 2027 (upside potential subject to timing of disposals) Adj. EBITDA Total €2.95bn - €3.05bn Bottom half of range Slightly above 2026 (upside chance subject to timing of disposals) €3.098bn €3.2bn - €3.5bn At lower end of range (upside potential subject to timing of disposals) Adj. EBT €1.9bn - €2.0bn Around low end of range Broadly in line with 2026 €2.007bn Mid-single-digit CAGR 2024-2028 Broadly in line with 2027 Adj. Shareholder Earnings €1.4bn - €1.5bn Upper half of range Broadly in line with 2026 €1.512bn Growing Broadly in line with 2027 OFCF At previous year’s level ( before changes in net working capital) Moderately below previous year’s level ( before changes in net working capital) Slightly above 2026 ( incl. changes in net working capital) €1.673bn n/a n/a Investments ~€1.4bn ~€1.3bn ~€1.5bn n/a ~€2bn ~€1.7bn

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The full interim statement for Q3 2026 is scheduled to be published on 4 November 2026.

Explanations and reconciliations of the financial metrics used can be found in Vonovia SE’s 2025 Annual Report (available at https://www.vonovia.com/en/investors).

Contact:Vonovia SERene HoffmannHead of Investor RelationsTelephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.deVonovia SENina HenckelHead of Corporate Media RelationsTelephone +49(0)234 314 – 1909Nina.Henckel@vonovia.de