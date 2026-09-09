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EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Board succession and change to Chair role

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Board succession and change to Chair role

09-Sep-2026 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Perth, 09 September 2026

In line with its succession plan, Vulcan’s Board of Directors have appointed Mr Angus Barker as Non-Executive Chair, effective 12 September 2026. Mr Barker was previously the Company’s Lead Independent Director and Deputy Chair

Current Executive Chair, Dr Francis Wedin, will transition into a dedicated Founder role, with a core focus on driving Vulcan’s growth portfolio and business development activities.

 

Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) (Vulcan or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Angus Barker as Non-Executive Chair effective 12 September 2026. Mr Barker joined the Vulcan Board on 13 September 2024 and was appointed as Lead Independent Director and Deputy Chair on 1 January 2025.  He is also Chair of the People and Performance and Nomination Committees and a member of the Audit, Risk and ESG Committee.

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Mr Barker is an experienced director with a strong background in corporate finance and public company boards, and has more than 30 years’ professional experience with significant expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and strategic advisory. He has held senior executive roles at global investment banks across Australia, the United Kingdom, and Asia, including with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and UBS.

Mr Barker’s expertise spans the natural resources, financial services, infrastructure, and technology sectors. He has served as a senior adviser to Australian Federal Government ministers in key economic portfolios, shaping policies related to superannuation, financial services, the digital economy, trade, export finance and foreign investment. Mr Barker has a deep understanding of the nexus between government funding and critical raw material supply chains. He played a key advisory role assisting Vulcan to secure €1.2 billion of public-backed debt, equity and grant funding, towards its €2.2 billion Project Lionheart (Lionheart), which is now in construction. 

Mr Barker’s appointment as Non-Executive Chair is in line with Vulcan’s long term Board succession plan. With Lionheart financed, and construction well under way, the Board has determined it is the appropriate time for Dr Francis Wedin to transition from the role of Executive Chair into a dedicated Founder consultancy role for the Company. The transition from Dr Wedin to Mr Barker will allow for a more traditional Board composition, with an independent Non-Executive Chair alongside Managing Director and CEO, Mr Cris Moreno, Executive Director and Group CFO, Ms Felicity Gooding, and the wider Vulcan executive team. 

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In his new role, Dr Wedin will focus on driving growth and business development across the Company, particularly Vulcan’s large geothermal and lithium resource pipeline potential, and leading-edge VULTEC technology division.

Dr Wedin founded Vulcan in 2018, leading it from a start-up to one of Australia and Europe’s most successful lithium developers, initially as Managing Director and CEO to 2023, and latterly alongside Mr Moreno as Executive Chair.  

 

Contact:

Jeremy McManus
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: jmcmanus@v-er.eu
Phone: +61 422 000 675

 

Judith Buchan
Head of Corporate Communications
E-Mail: jbuchan@v-er.eu
Phone: +61 411 597 326

 



End of Inside Information

09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
EQS News ID: 2396960

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2396960  09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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