EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026



14-Sep-2026 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Augsburg, 14 September 2026



WashTec AG remains firmly committed to its chosen path of transformation into a solution provider. In addition to the reported delays in efficiency programs that have been launched, organizational streamlining is placing a further strain on earnings.



The Company now continues to anticipate revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for the 2026 fiscal year (2025: €498.8m), with Consumables revenue stable but below expectations. Compared with the prior year, the Company expects a decline in the EBIT margin, mainly due to one-offs, transformation actions and efficiency delays, to between 8% and 9% (previously: increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth) and consequently a ROCE lower than the prior year (previously: ROCE to increase by 0.5 to 2.0 percentage points).



Further information can be found in the press release following.



Contact:

WashTec AG

Corporate Communications

Andreas Pabst

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135



End of Inside Information

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