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EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026

14-Sep-2026 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Augsburg, 14 September 2026

WashTec AG remains firmly committed to its chosen path of transformation into a solution provider. In addition to the reported delays in efficiency programs that have been launched, organizational streamlining is placing a further strain on earnings.

The Company now continues to anticipate revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for the 2026 fiscal year (2025: €498.8m), with Consumables revenue stable but below expectations. Compared with the prior year, the Company expects a decline in the EBIT margin, mainly due to one-offs, transformation actions and efficiency delays, to between 8% and 9% (previously: increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth) and consequently a ROCE lower than the prior year (previously: ROCE to increase by 0.5 to 2.0 percentage points).

Further information can be found in the press release following.

Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Andreas Pabst
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135


End of Inside Information

14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91
EQS News ID: 2398946

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2398946  14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle WashTec Aktie News

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WashTec Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für WashTec nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Datum Rating Analyst
07.05.25 WashTec Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
22.07.22 WashTec Buy Warburg Research
29.04.22 WashTec Buy Warburg Research
28.10.21 WashTec Buy Warburg Research
29.07.21 WashTec Buy Warburg Research

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