EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG announces group results for the period from January to June 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Wolford AG announces group results for the period from January to June 2026



19-Aug-2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung The first half of the year reflects continued progress in Wolford’s transformation journey. While revenue remained close to the prior-year level, reaching EUR 31.0 million compared to EUR 33.0 million in H1 FY2025, the Group delivered a stronger earnings performance. The substantial improvement in EBIT from EUR -22.8 million in H1 FY2025 to EUR -10.2 million in H1 FY2026 demonstrates the positive impact of the measures implemented and confirms that Wolford is moving in the right direction despite a still challenging market environment.



Management therefore continues to closely monitor liquidity, operating performance and financing requirements. The going concern assessment reflects the Group’s ongoing reliance on shareholder support and other sources of financing, as the transformation program continues, and sustainable profitability has not yet been achieved.





End of Inside Information

19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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