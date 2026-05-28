DAX 26.106 -0,1%ESt50 6.466 -0,0%MSCI World 4.971 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto 8,35 +0,6%Nas 26.284 -0,0%Bitcoin 55.787 -0,2%Euro 1,1656 +0,7%Öl 91,3 +0,3%Gold 4.463 +3,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG announces group results for the period from January to June 2026

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Wolford AG
2.26 EUR -0.04 EUR -1.74 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Wolford AG announces group results for the period from January to June 2026

19-Aug-2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

The first half of the year reflects continued progress in Wolford’s transformation journey. While revenue remained close to the prior-year level, reaching EUR 31.0 million compared to EUR 33.0 million in H1 FY2025, the Group delivered a stronger earnings performance. The substantial improvement in EBIT from EUR -22.8 million in H1 FY2025 to EUR -10.2 million in H1 FY2026 demonstrates the positive impact of the measures implemented and confirms that Wolford is moving in the right direction despite a still challenging market environment.

Management therefore continues to closely monitor liquidity, operating performance and financing requirements. The going concern assessment reflects the Group’s ongoing reliance on shareholder support and other sources of financing, as the transformation program continues, and sustainable profitability has not yet been achieved.
 


End of Inside Information

19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900CPC3UZMJ3DTN75
EQS News ID: 2385682

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
Werbung

2385682  19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Wolford Aktie News

Werbung

Wolford Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Wolford nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.09.11 Wolford kaufen Erste Bank AG
16.09.11 Wolford kaufen Erste Bank AG
16.09.11 Wolford hold UniCredit Research
09.09.11 Wolford hold UniCredit Research
25.07.11 Wolford hold UniCredit Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.