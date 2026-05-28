EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG announces group results for the period from January to June 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
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The first half of the year reflects continued progress in Wolford’s transformation journey. While revenue remained close to the prior-year level, reaching EUR 31.0 million compared to EUR 33.0 million in H1 FY2025, the Group delivered a stronger earnings performance. The substantial improvement in EBIT from EUR -22.8 million in H1 FY2025 to EUR -10.2 million in H1 FY2026 demonstrates the positive impact of the measures implemented and confirms that Wolford is moving in the right direction despite a still challenging market environment.
Management therefore continues to closely monitor liquidity, operating performance and financing requirements. The going concern assessment reflects the Group’s ongoing reliance on shareholder support and other sources of financing, as the transformation program continues, and sustainable profitability has not yet been achieved.
End of Inside Information
19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900CPC3UZMJ3DTN75
|EQS News ID:
|2385682
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2385682 19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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