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EQS-AFR: 11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.04.26 14:03 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 11880 Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.04.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Baumstraße 23
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.11880.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306594  10.04.2026 CET/CEST

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