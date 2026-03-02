EQS-AFR: 11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 11880 Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|11880 Solutions AG
|Baumstraße 23
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2306594 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
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