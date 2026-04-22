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EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.26 14:06 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/

27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 146
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315832  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu ad pepper media International N.V.

DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2011ad pepper media International kaufenDer Aktionär-online
20.09.2010ad pepper media International kaufenHot Stocks Europe
04.05.2010ad pepper kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
24.03.2010ad pepper kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
02.03.2010ad pepper-Aktie "Hot Stock der Woche"Der Aktionär
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2011ad pepper media International kaufenDer Aktionär-online
20.09.2010ad pepper media International kaufenHot Stocks Europe
04.05.2010ad pepper kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
24.03.2010ad pepper kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
02.03.2010ad pepper-Aktie "Hot Stock der Woche"Der Aktionär
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.01.2006ad pepper Stoppkurs platzierenExtraChancen
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2007ad pepper Finger wegEuro am Sonntag
13.10.2005ad pepper Gewinne einstreichenExtraChancen

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