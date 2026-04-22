EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.04.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026

Address:

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 30, 2026Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/

27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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