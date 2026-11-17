EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2026
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2026
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/
17.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 146
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|LEI Code:
|52990050T51W55KK4X45
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436908 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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