EQS-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



06.11.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2027

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2027

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2027

Address:

adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 18, 2027Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 18, 2027Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 03, 2027Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 03, 2027Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 29, 2027Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 29, 2027Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports

06.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News