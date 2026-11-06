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EQS-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.11.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2027
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2027
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2027
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2027
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2027
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2027
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports

06.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
LEI Code: 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2428616  06.11.2026 CET/CEST

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