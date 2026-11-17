EQS-AFR: ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Werbung
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 26, 2026
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/investors/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 26, 2026
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results
17.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|LEI Code:
|391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433964 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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