DAX24.063 +0,1%Est505.946 -0,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,5600 -0,5%Nas23.639 +2,0%Bitcoin63.011 +0,3%Euro1,1787 -0,1%Öl95,71 +0,4%Gold4.815 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen 731400 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Abwarten im Iran-Konflikt: DAX stabil -- NVIDIA stellt erste Quanten-KI-Modelle vor -- Rüstungsaktien, Snap, Robinhood, Broadcom, Meta, Samsung SDS, AIXTRON, ASML, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
Ausblick: PepsiCo gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher Ausblick: PepsiCo gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Buy von Deutsche Bank AG für BMW-Aktie Buy von Deutsche Bank AG für BMW-Aktie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-AFR: AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.04.26 14:17 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
AGROB AG
32,40 EUR -0,40 EUR -1,22%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.04.2026 / 14:17 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.agrob-ag.de/investor-relations/berichte

15.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AGROB Immobilien AG
Münchener Straße 101
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Internet: www.agrob-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309076  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AGROB AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AGROB AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
07.06.2022AGROB HaltenGBC
18.01.2022AGROB KaufenGBC
27.05.2021AGROB KaufenGBC
17.12.2020AGROB KaufenGBC
14.05.2020AGROB KaufenGBC
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.01.2022AGROB KaufenGBC
27.05.2021AGROB KaufenGBC
17.12.2020AGROB KaufenGBC
14.05.2020AGROB KaufenGBC
04.02.2020AGROB KaufenGBC
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.06.2022AGROB HaltenGBC
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AGROB AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen