EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report
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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
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ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q3
Language: German
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/20261117_9MBericht_sec.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/20261117_9mReport_sec.pdf
17.11.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436970 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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