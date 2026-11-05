EQS-AFR: ATOSS Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ATOSS Software SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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ATOSS Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2027
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2027
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2027
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2027
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications
05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software SE
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|LEI Code:
|529900Q9G9280ADNOA39
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429158 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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