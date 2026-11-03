EQS-AFR: Bajaj Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report
Werte in diesem Artikel
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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Bajaj Mobility AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Werbung
Bajaj Mobility AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q3
Language: German
Address: https://www.bajajmobility.com/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications
03.11.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bajaj Mobility AG
|Stallhofnerstraße 3
|5230 Mattighofen
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.bajajmobility.com
|LEI Code:
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427050 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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