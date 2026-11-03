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EQS-AFR: Bajaj Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

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Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Bajaj Mobility AG / Release of Financial Reports
Bajaj Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

03.11.2026 / 06:38 CET/CEST
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Bajaj Mobility AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q3

Language: German
Address: https://www.bajajmobility.com/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications

03.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstraße 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com
LEI Code: 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of News EQS News Service
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2427050  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility) Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-News: Bajaj Mobility AG: Zwischenbericht Q3/26: Konzernumsatz überschreitet nach drei Quartalen EUR 1 Mrd.; EBIT steigt im Q3/26 um EUR 10 Mio. auf EUR 11,3 Mio.
EQS GroupEQS-AFR: Bajaj Mobility AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: Zwischenbericht Q3/26: Konzernumsatz überschreitet nach drei Quartalen EUR 1 Mrd.; EBIT steigt im Q3/26 um EUR 10 Mio. auf EUR 11,3 Mio.
Werbung - Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)-Aktie ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei Finanzen invest
Finanzen.netSIX-Handel: SPI legt zum Ende des Montagshandels zu
Finanzen.netSPI-Wert Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
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Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility) Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
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Datum Rating Analyst
13.08.10 BRAIN FORCE halten SES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
13.05.10 BRAIN FORCE halten SES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
18.12.09 BRAIN FORCE kaufen SES Research GmbH
16.11.09 BRAIN FORCE halten SES Research GmbH
24.08.09 BRAIN FORCE halten SES Research GmbH

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