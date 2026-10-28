EQS-AFR: Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bastei Lübbe AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Bastei Lübbe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://bastei-luebbe.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://bastei-luebbe.de/unternehmen/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 – 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bastei-luebbe.de
|LEI Code:
|529900F1RRY8J20M2I79
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422010 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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