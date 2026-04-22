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EQS-AFR: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.26 08:53 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2026 / 08:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Jahresabschluss_2025.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Geschaeftsbericht_2025.pdf

23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
22399 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.group.bijou-brigitte.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312192  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Bijou Brigitte AG

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DatumRatingAnalyst
04.09.2013Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires kaufenWarburg Research
22.08.2013Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires kaufenWarburg Research
11.01.2013Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires kaufenboerse.de-Aktienbrief
18.11.2011Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires kaufenGeldbrief
18.06.2010Bijou Brigitte per Stopp-Buy-Limit einsteigenboerse.de-Aktienbrief
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.10.2012Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires holdDeutsche Bank AG
31.08.2010Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires haltenSES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
06.08.2009Bijou Brigitte Stopp auf 90 EUR ziehenFocus Money
24.04.2009Bijou Brigitte unter 60 EUR ein KaufPrior Börse
25.03.2009Bijou Brigitte haltenDer Börsendienst
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.10.2006Bijou Brigitte Halbierung wahrscheinlichPrior Börse

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