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EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.26 08:30 Uhr
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BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRANICKS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/

24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.branicks.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314338  24.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)

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21.09.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
04.08.2023DIC Asset KaufenSRC Research GmbH
03.08.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
14.07.2023DIC Asset BuyWarburg Research
11.07.2023DIC Asset HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.08.2023DIC Asset KaufenSRC Research GmbH
14.07.2023DIC Asset BuyWarburg Research
11.07.2023DIC Asset KaufenSRC Research GmbH
10.07.2023DIC Asset BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.05.2023DIC Asset KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.07.2023DIC Asset HaltenDZ BANK
11.07.2023DIC Asset HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.05.2021DIC Asset NeutralOddo BHF
28.10.2020DIC Asset HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.07.2020DIC Asset HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.09.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
03.08.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
10.07.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
15.02.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
09.02.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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