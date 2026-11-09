EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2027

Address:

CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2027:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2027Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2027/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2027Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2027/

09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News