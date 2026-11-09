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EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2027:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2027/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2027/

09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
LEI Code: 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2430318  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle CANCOM Aktie News

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CANCOM Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CANCOM nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
27.10.26 CANCOM SE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.10.26 CANCOM SE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.10.26 CANCOM SE Hold Warburg Research
25.09.26 CANCOM SE Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.09.26 CANCOM SE Buy UBS AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.