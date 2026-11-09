EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2027:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2027
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2027/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2027
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2027/
09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2430320 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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