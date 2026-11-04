EQS-AFR: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



04.11.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026

Address:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 10, 2026Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_jahresabschluss_gj202526.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 10, 2026Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_annual_financial_statements_fy202526.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 10, 2026Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_jahresabschluss_gj202526.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 10, 2026Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_annual_financial_statements_fy202526.pdf

04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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