EQS-AFR: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Werbung
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_jahresabschluss_gj202526.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_annual_financial_statements_fy202526.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_jahresabschluss_gj202526.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 10, 2026
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_annual_financial_statements_fy202526.pdf
04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|LEI Code:
|529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428426 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Carl Zeiss Meditec
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Carl Zeiss Meditec
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen