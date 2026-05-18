EQS-AFR: CO.DON AG i.l.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG i.l.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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CO.DON AG i.l. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024/2025:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 02, 2026
Address: https://www.codon-aktiengesellschaft.de/investoren/finanzberichte
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CO.DON AG i.l.
|Warthestraße 21
|14513 Teltow
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.codon-aktiengesellschaft.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2336208 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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