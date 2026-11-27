EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: CPI Europe AG / Release of Financial Reports

CPI Europe AG: Release of a Financial report



27.11.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Interim report Q3



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

CPI Europe AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/cpi-europe-konzernzwischenmitteilung-q1-3-2026-spdf.pdf Language: EnglishAddress: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/consolidated_interim_financial_report_q1-3_2026.pdf

27.11.2026 CET/CEST

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