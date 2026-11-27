EQS-AFR: CPI Europe AG: Release of a Financial report
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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: CPI Europe AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
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CPI Europe AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q3
Language: German
Address: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/cpi-europe-konzernzwischenmitteilung-q1-3-2026-spdf.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/consolidated_interim_financial_report_q1-3_2026.pdf
27.11.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|LEI Code:
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2443632 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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