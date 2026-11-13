EQS-AFR: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Dürr Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2027
Address: https://www.durr-group.com/de/investoren/berichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2027
Address: https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2027
Address: https://www.durr-group.com/de/investoren/berichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2027
Address: https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2027
Address: https://www.durr-group.com/de/investoren/berichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2027
Address: https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations
13.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
|Carl-Benz-Str. 34
|74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.durr-group.com
|LEI Code:
|5299003APZ54EDTSRO20
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2434464 13.11.2026 CET/CEST
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