EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/news/
10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
|31319 Sehnde
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|LEI Code:
|529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2423248 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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