EQS-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



05.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026

Address:

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/

05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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