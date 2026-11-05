EQS-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/
05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|LEI Code:
|5299009F0KNZINQQQK37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426594 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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