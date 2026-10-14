EQS-AFR: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|LEI Code:
|529900QXC6TDASMCSU89
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2415886 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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