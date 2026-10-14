EQS-AFR: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.10.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 16, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 16, 2027

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2027

Address:

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 16, 2027Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 16, 2027Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2027Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2027Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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