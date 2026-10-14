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EQS-AFR: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.10.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2027
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
LEI Code: 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2415886  14.10.2026 CET/CEST

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