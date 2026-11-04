EQS-AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



04.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2027

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2027

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2027

Address:

Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 17, 2027Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/publikationen-events/geschaefts-und-zwischenbericht/geschaeftsberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 17, 2027Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/en/publications-and-events/reports/annual-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 04, 2027Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/publikationen-events/geschaefts-und-zwischenbericht/zwischenberichte-und--mitteilungen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 04, 2027Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/en/publications-and-events/reports/interim-reports

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