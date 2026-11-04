EQS-AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2027
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/publikationen-events/geschaefts-und-zwischenbericht/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2027
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/en/publications-and-events/reports/annual-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2027
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/publikationen-events/geschaefts-und-zwischenbericht/zwischenberichte-und--mitteilungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2027
Address: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/en/publications-and-events/reports/interim-reports
04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|LEI Code:
|529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427552 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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