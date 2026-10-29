EQS-AFR: Deutz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/de/investor-relations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations
29.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|LEI Code:
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424286 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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