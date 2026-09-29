EQS-AFR: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



29.09.2026 / 11:12 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026

Address:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2026:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 30, 2026Address: https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 30, 2026Address: https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/

29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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