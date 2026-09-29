EQS-AFR: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2026:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026
Address: https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026
Address: https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/
29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|LEI Code:
|529900CY6JKIFT9GH610
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406984 29.09.2026 CET/CEST
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