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EQS-AFR: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.09.2026 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2026:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026
Address: https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2026
Address: https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/publications/

29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.dfag.de
LEI Code: 529900CY6JKIFT9GH610

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2406984  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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