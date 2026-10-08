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EQS-AFR: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

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Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)
41.38 EUR -1.52 EUR -3.54 %
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.10.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2026
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/de/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2026
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-information/reports-and-presentations

08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
LEI Code: 529900EWEX125AULXI58

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2412746  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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