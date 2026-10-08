EQS-AFR: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.10.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2026

Address:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 27, 2026Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/de/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 27, 2026Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-information/reports-and-presentations

08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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