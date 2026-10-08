EQS-AFR: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2026
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/de/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2026
Address: https://investorrelations.porsche.com/en/financial-information/reports-and-presentations
08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|LEI Code:
|529900EWEX125AULXI58
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2412746 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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