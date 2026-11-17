EQS-AFR: electrovac AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: electrovac AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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electrovac AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2026
Address: https://www.electrovac.com/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 20, 2026
Address: https://www.electrovac.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
17.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|electrovac AG
|Anglstraße 4
|94121 Salzweg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.electrovac.com/
|LEI Code:
|5299008TJ4LODTQQNQ85
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2437046 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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