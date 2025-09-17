EQS-AFR: Eleving Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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Eleving Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2026
Address: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2026
Address: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports
27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2316122 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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