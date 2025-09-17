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EQS-AFR: Eleving Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.26 19:20 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eleving Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eleving Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2026 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2026
Address: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2026
Address: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports

27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2316122  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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