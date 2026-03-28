EQS-AFR: ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
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ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-pulse-magazin
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://elringklinger.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports-pulse-magazine
30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2300330 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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