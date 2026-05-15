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EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.05.26 16:01 Uhr
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.05.2026 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 12, 2026
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 12, 2026
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports

16.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328552  16.05.2026 CET/CEST

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